Nigerian Jailed 10 Years For Trafficking Cocaine To Ghana

In a recent development, a Nigerian national residing in Brazil, Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu, has been sentenced to ten years in jail by the Accra High Court for carrying and attempting to smuggle cocaine weighing 16,568.83 grams into Ghana.

The accused has been ordered to do hard labour for a minimum of ten years and must pay a fine of ten thousand penalty units.

In addition to this, if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an extra three years in prison. The sentence is expected to run concurrently.

NACOC officials took Mr Ukechukwu into custody at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in December 2022 when he was going through arrival formalities. After scrutinizing his luggage and finding his explanations to be inadequate, the officials discovered the hidden consignment.

Mr Ukechukwu was charged with six counts of narcotic offences related to drug importation and possession without lawful authority. He pleaded guilty to all six counts, and the court consequently convicted him.

The exhibit that had been seized was destroyed by the NACOC investigators on the same day as the sentencing.

The court Registrar, State prosecutors, and the defense counsel were present during the destruction of the drug consignment. The Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, (Act 1019) states that the possession, usage, and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable by law. The NACOC, in its statement, has ensured that it is committed to maintaining public safety by upholding its mandate to protect the public from the trade and usage of illegal narcotics.