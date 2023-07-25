GhanaWeb Issues Apology To Ambassador D.K. Osei For Mistaken Identity

In a recent publication on July 22, 2023, GhanaWeb erroneously identified Ambassador Daniel K. Osei as the husband of Cecilia Dapaah, the embattled immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The online news portal has therefore extended its sincere apologies to Ambassador D.K. Osei former Secretary to President John Agyekum Kufuor for the mistaken identity and any inconvenience caused.

Clarifying the matter, it has been confirmed that Daniel Osei Kufour, who is married to Cecilia Dapaah, is not the same person as Ambassador D.K. Osei. The confusion arose due to the similarity in names, leading to the incorrect association in our previous article.

Following the publication, Kabral Blay-Amihere, an esteemed personality and Vice President of Council of Foreign Relations Ghana, demanded a rejoinder from GhanaWeb to rectify the situation and clarify the correct identity of Ambassador D.K. Osei. Recognizing the importance of accuracy and fairness in journalism, GhanaWeb promptly responded to Mr. Blay-Amihere’s request.

GhanaWeb expressed its deepest regrets about the error and assures its readers and the concerned parties that steps are being taken to ensure such mistakes do not recur in the future.

“Ambassador D.K. Osei, we extend our sincere apologies for the confusion caused by our previous publication. We understand the potential harm that can arise from misrepresentation and assure you that corrective measures have been implemented to rectify the situation,” Ghanaweb stated.