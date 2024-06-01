Police Escort Rider Dies In Tragic Accident

In a heartbreaking incident, a police escort motorbike rider identified as Sergeant Frempah Bismark has lost his life in a tragic accident after a collision with a vehicle in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

Sergeant Frempah Bismark, met the fatal accident while enroute to meet a musician for an evening show on Thursday.

According to reports, the unfortunate crash occurred as challenging weather conditions, characterized by strong winds and dust, impaired Sergeant Frempah’s visibility.

This hindrance led to a loss of control over his motorbike, registered under number AS 8297-22, resulting in the collision with a passing vehicle.

Hailing from Tuobodom in the Techiman North district, Sergeant Frempah Bismark had previously served at the Ministry of the Interior before taking up his role as a police escort rider. He possessed a strong educational background, having studied the Law of Evidence, Criminal Procedure, and Police Ethics at the National Police Training School, in addition to being an alumnus of Tsito Secondary Technical School (TSTS).

The sudden and tragic demise of Sergeant Frempah Bismark has left a void in both the law enforcement community and among those he served as a dedicated police escort rider.

The loss of a diligent and committed officer like Sergeant Frempah serves as a poignant reminder of the risks faced by those in the line of duty, even during routine tasks.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are underway, tributes pour in for Sergeant Frempah Bismark from colleagues, friends, and well-wishers mourning the loss of a respected member of the police force.

By Vincent Kubi