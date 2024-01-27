NPP Primaries: 23 MPs Floored In Parliamentary Race

In a surprising turn of events, at least 23 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lost their candidacies in the parliamentary primaries held today.

The defeat has paved the way for new individuals to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Among the incumbents who suffered defeat were Joseph Cudjoe in Effia, Sheila Bartels in Ablekuma North, Sarah Adwoa Safo in Dome-Kwabenya, Jabaan John Benam in Zabzugu constituency, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere in Atwima Nwabiagya South, and Dr. Adomako Kissi in Anya Sowutuom.

Other incumbents who found themselves out of the race are Elvis Morris Donkoh in Kwaman Kese, Samuel Erickson Abekah in Shama, Mahama Ass Seni in Daboya/Mankarigu, Moses Anim in Tro-bu, Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey in Tema Central, Akwesi Afrifa in Amasaman, Naa Ayaley Gifty Tina Mensah in Weija-Gbawe, Baofo Kwadwo Asante in Suhum, and Emmanuel Akwesi Gyamfi in Odotobri.

Also, Freda Akosua Prempeh in Tano North, Bright Wereko-Brobbey in Heman Lower Denkyira, George Obeng Takyi in Manson Nkwanta, Isaac Kwame Asiamah in Atwima Mponua, Eugene Boakye Antwi in Subin, Collins Ntim in Offinso North, and Ama Pomaa Boateng, the Deputy Communications Minister, in Juaben.

However, some incumbents managed to retain their candidacies, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Francis Asenso Boakye, Sly Tetteh among others.

The losses mark a significant shift within the NPP as new faces emerge to vie for parliamentary seats.

These results suggest that party members are seeking fresh leadership and new ideas as they prepare for the upcoming general elections.

The NPP parliamentary primaries have always been highly competitive, but this year’s outcome is particularly surprising.

It demonstrates the democratic nature of party processes and the willingness of party members to embrace change.

As the nation approaches the 2024 general elections, the NPP will need to regroup and focus on rallying behind their new candidates.

The loss of 23 incumbent MPs will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and add further excitement to the upcoming polls.

By Vincent Kubi