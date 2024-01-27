Gideon Boako Knocks Out Freda Prempeh In Tano North As Tina Mensah Loses Weija

Gideon Boako

In a shocking outcome, Gideon Boako, the official spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary held in the Tano North constituency election today.

Boako, secured a total of 444 votes, defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Freda Prempeh, who had 221 votes.

The highly-anticipated race witnessed a total of 688 votes, as voters turned out in high numbers to exercise their democratic rights. Boako’s victory signifies a significant political shift in the Tano North constituency, as he successfully unseat Freda Prempeh, the Sanitation Minister.

Gideon Boako’s campaign focused on a message of progress and development, emphasizing the need for increased infrastructure, job creation, and improved living conditions for the constituents.

Boasting the support of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boako managed to effectively connect with voters and secure their confidence.

Speaking after his victory, Boako expressed gratitude to the people of Tano North for their overwhelming support and trust in his vision for the constituency.

He pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill his campaign promises and bring positive change to the lives of the constituents.

The defeat of Freda Prempeh, a prominent political figure in the Tano North constituency, demonstrates the desire for change among the voters.

Prempeh, who had been serving as the constituency’s representative for four terms, faced criticism for a perceived lack of significant progress during her tenure.

As the news of Gideon Boako’s victory spreads, celebrations have erupted among his supporters, who see this as a landmark win signaling a new chapter for Tano North.

Boako’s win not only strengthens the NPP’s position in the constituency but also serves as a morale booster for the party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

With this triumph, Gideon Boako assumes the responsibility of representing the NPP Tano North in the coming general elections, pledging to work diligently towards their betterment.

The Tano North NPP Primary has undoubtedly captured the attention of Ghanaians, and the nation eagerly awaits the next steps that Gideon Boako, as the newly-elected NPP parliamentary candidate, will take to address the needs and aspirations of his constituents.

By Vincent Kubi