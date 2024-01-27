Hawa Koomson Secures Landslide Victory At Kasoa

Hawa Koomson

In a resounding triumph, Mavis Hawa Koomson, commonly known as Iron Lady has successfully retained her slot in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for Awutu Senya East otherwise known as Kasoa.

The popular politician, known for her tireless dedication to her constituents, secured an overwhelming 1,318 votes, leaving her competitors trailing far behind.

The highly anticipated NPP primaries were held on Saturday January 27, 2024, drawing great interest from party members and the local community alike.

Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and a well-established figure within the party, was determined to solidify her position and continue her tireless efforts to serve the people of Awutu Senya East.

With an impressive track record of accomplishments during her tenure, including notable contributions to education and social welfare, Koomson’s victory was anticipated by many.

Her commitment to addressing the needs of her constituents has earned her a favorable reputation throughout the constituency.

Despite facing stiff competition, Bernard Ayeh Dankwah managed to secure 97 votes, putting him in second place. Eric Kwaku Boateng, another contender, garnered 15 votes, trailing behind both Koomson and Dankwah.

The margin of victory clearly indicates the overwhelming support and trust bestowed upon Koomson by the party members of Awutu Senya East.

Her ability to connect with the local community, coupled with her demonstrated leadership skills, played a significant role in securing her re-election.

In her victory speech, Koomson expressed gratitude to the party members and constituents who placed their trust in her once again.

She vowed to continue prioritizing the needs of her constituents and working diligently to bring about positive change in Awutu Senya East.

As Mavis Hawa Koomson emerges victorious in the NPP parliamentary primaries for Awutu Senya East, all eyes now turn towards the upcoming general elections, where she will once again face a formidable challenge as she seeks to secure a renewed mandate to represent her constituency.

By Vincent Kubi