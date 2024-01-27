Asenso Boakye Blows Ken Agyapong’s Brother At Bantama

Asenso Boakye

In a fiercely contested primary election, Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye has successfully secured his position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Bantama Constituency.

Asenso Boakye emerged victorious from the race against his opponent, Raphael Agyapong.

With an impressive display of support, Asenso Boakye garnered 650 votes, representing a commanding 78.22% of the total votes cast. In contrast, Agyapong secured 181 votes, accounting for 21.78% of the overall votes.

Notably, Asenso Boakye’s victory marks him as the first-ever NPP incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to be retained as a candidate for the Bantama Constituency after Cecilia Dapaah’s departure. As he gears up for the forthcoming 2024 general elections, this will be his second time representing the party for the position of MP in the area.

Following his triumph, the Works and Housing Minister expressed gratitude towards God, his wife, children, and the delegates who played a crucial role in securing his resounding victory in parliament.

In a speech delivered at the voting grounds, Asenso Boakye pledged his commitment to a united NPP that will rally behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming 2024 election.

He stated, “Today, we have made history in Bantama. I am the only MP who has survived a reelection challenge. So, we are going into this election knowing very well that Ghanaians need NPP for Ghana to be successful.”

Asenso Boakye’s successful retention of his candidacy sets the stage for an electrifying campaign in the Bantama Constituency as he seeks to serve the people for another term. With his sights set on victory in the 2024 general elections, he expressed determination to strive to build on his accomplishments and deliver impactful policies and projects for the community’s benefit.

By Vincent Kubi