ECG Appeals for Public Support to Prevent Bushfires Damaging Power Distribution Network

The Ada District of the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is seeking the support of the public in preventing bushfires that have been causing significant damage to the power distribution network.

In collaboration with the media, Assembly members, and stakeholders, the district has been raising awareness about the dryness of the Harmattan weather and the increased risk of uncontrolled fire outbreaks in bushy areas.

The majority of bushfires in the area are unintentional, caused by fires set up to clear specific areas that subsequently spread to other places, resulting in damage to property and infrastructure. The ECG has been particularly affected as some of its electricity wooden poles in bushy areas, including Koluedor Zongo, Tojeh, Hwakpo, and Addo Kope, have been lost to fires from December 2023 to January 25th, 2024.

These bushfires have had a significant impact on both the ECG and its customers. Customers served by the affected part of the network will experience power outages until the damaged poles are replaced. The ECG will also have to divert resources from other projects to replace lost materials and restore power supply.

The District Manager for ECG Ada District, Ing. Louis Nutsugah, appealed to those engaging in activities that cause bushfires to consider the danger they pose to the stability of electricity supply in the communities. He also called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could lead to bushfires.

Ing. Nutsugah expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who have been supporting the utility service provider in its efforts to prevent and mitigate the effects of bushfires.

He urged continuous collaboration to ensure better services and the protection of the power distribution network in the Ada District.