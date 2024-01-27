Oquaye Jnr Lashes Adwoa Safo In Dome-Kwabenya NPP Primary

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency in Accra witnessed a thrilling primary election on Saturday, resulting in a major upset as Mike Oquaye Jnr secured a resounding victory over Adwoa Safo, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming general elections.

With all eyes on this highly anticipated primary, Mike Oquaye managed to secure an impressive 1,194 votes, outshining his opponent, Adwoa Safo, a lawyer and former Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, who garnered 328 votes.

The race for the NPP parliamentary candidacy was fierce and closely watched by both party members and constituents.

The victory for Mike Oquaye Jnr came as a surprise to many, as Adwoa Safo was considered a strong contender due to her previous political experience and reputation.

Mike Oquaye Jnr’s success in this primary highlights his growing popularity and support within the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

As the elected parliamentary candidate, Oquaye Jnr will now represent the NPP in the upcoming general elections, aiming to secure the seat for the party and advance its agenda within the constituency.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency is well-known for its political significance, and with this recent development, the political landscape is expected to witness significant shift in the upcoming elections.

Both candidates campaigned vigorously, addressing key issues and outlining their plans to address the needs and aspirations of the constituents.

However, the majority of voters in Dome-Kwabenya have expressed their desire for change, leading to the victory of Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Now, both the NPP and its supporters await the next phase of the electoral process, as the parliamentary candidate prepares to face off against candidates from other political parties in the general elections.

The NPP is confident that Mike Oquaye Jnr’s victory in the primary will contribute to their overall success and will resonate with voters in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency. The party aims to rally behind their candidate, leveraging his experience and vision to secure a parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are now on the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, eagerly awaiting the outcome of the general elections.

By Vincent Kubi