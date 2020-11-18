NPP Targets 200 MP Seats

Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 200 seats in Parliament in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The party which currently boasts of 169 seats in the house is targeting to win additional 31 to increase its seats to 200 in Parliament.

This was disclosed by the sitting NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kankam, when he was interviewed on ‘Akoma FM’ in Kumasi.

According to him, winning the presidential elections was a done deal for the NPP, citing President Akufo-Addo’s good works to buttress his claim.

“The NPP will surely retain the presidential seat on December 7, 2020 because President Akufo-Addo has performed well in political office. The party therefore needs to increase its parliamentary seats from 169 to 200 so that governance would be easier and smooth for President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Mr. Kankam would not be returning to Parliament on January 7, 2021 after losing the NPP parliamentary elections at Nhyiaeso Constituency.

According to him, it is very possible for the NPP to win additional 31 seats on December 7, reiterating that the NPP has performed excellently.

He however explained that the President would need the support of Parliament in order for him to get his policies approved by the house.

In this regard, the Nhyiaeso lawmaker said the NPP must work assiduously to grab every available vote to help make victory 2020 easier for the party.

Mr. Kankam also entreated the electorates to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all parliamentary candidates “to accelerate national growth.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi