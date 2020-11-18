Shama MP Supports NPP Campaign

Ato Panford, Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama in the Western Region, has presented assorted items to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to support campaign activities in the constituency towards the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Mr Ato Panford, the incumbent MP, lost the party’s parliamentary primaries for this year’s general elections to Ericson Abekah, a legal practitioner.

The items included 1,000 pieces of customised T-shirts of Nana Addo and Erickson Abekah, 20 sewing machines, five hair-dressing dryers, 200 pieces of cutlasses, a motorbike, 30 pieces of footballs, plus a cash donation of GH¢10,000.00, all of which summed up to GH¢50,500.00.

Mr. Panford has also offered a two-hour weekly airtime on his own radio station to the party in Shama to educate the people about achievements of the party.

Speaking after the presentation of the items to the party executives, Mr. Panford indicated that the quest for political power could not be the sole responsibility of the candidate.

He explained that the collective effort of members was key to ensure the party retained the seat.

“I won with over 5,200 votes, and considering what we have done, I will not sit down for the NDC or any other party to come to just destroy everything we have done, so we need to support the campaign,” he added.

The Constituency Chairman, Degraft Kwame Tawiah, who received the items, stated that the gesture deserved commendation.

He mentioned that victory could only be secured if all party members could take a cue from the gesture of Mr. Panford.

He charged the party members in the constituency to work hard to retain the seat so they could push the developmental agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forward, and build upon what the incumbent MP had done.

“I will appeal to everybody to come on board so that together we can all fight. This seat is for us and we cannot sit down for the NDC to come and snatch it,” he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi