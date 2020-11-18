Eno Barony Wins Best Female Rapper At AFRIMMA

Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known in showbiz as Eno Barony, won the best female rapper at the just ended sixth edition of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2020.

She beat nine other contenders across the continent to win the award.

They are Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Moonaya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda) and Rouge (South Africa).

Out of 25 nominations for Ghana, Eno Barony is the only artiste who took home an award.

The virtual awards ceremony, which was broadcasted live on AFRIMMA YouTube page from Dallas, Texas, witnessed performances from veteran Fally Ipupa, Nigerian act Rema and Soraia Ramos from Cape Verde.

Best African dancer, Poco Lee and other artistes such as Eddy Kenzo, Gaz Mawete, Nadia Nakia and Master KG were other performers of the night.

Master KG took home the biggest awards which include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.

Eno Barony posted on her Instagram, “The best female rap act in Africa, wow dreams come true, thank you all for believing in me, this is for Ghana.”

Born in Tema, Accra, Eno released her debut single, Wats Ma Name and also Tonga, the remix of the track Tonga by Joey B featuring Sarkodie in 2014 lifted her into the limelight.

She later recorded more songs including Megye Wo Boy in 2015, in which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2016, she recorded a single, Daawa with Shatta Wale and also worked with hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese on a single titled Gari.

Other collaborations also featured singles Touch the Body with Stonebwoy and King of Queens with Medikal.

In 2017, she released a song titled Juice Me, followed by another single with Ebony Reigns, titled Obiaa Ba Ny3.