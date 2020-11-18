Eddie Khae Calls For Industry Support

Eddie Khae

Fast rising Ghanaian musician, Eddie Khae, has urged artistes to support each other regardless of their status in the music industry.

According to the Do the Dance hitmaker, the only way Ghanaian music can rub shoulders with other emerging music markets on the continent is when industry players share and support each other to become stronger and more competitive.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Eddie Khae, known in real life as Prah Edwine, said, “No artiste in Ghana owes any other artiste any support but it is just nice to push each other’s works for the good of the industry.

“We should come together and support each other regardless of your status in the industry, and it is the only way we can build a strong industry that can compete with other music markets like Nigeria, South Africa, among others.

“On the other hand, I think support comes naturally, especially when you work harder and do good music, people would support your work.” he said.

When asked about one of his major highlights after his Do the Dance hit single, Eddie Khae said, “After doing the dance song, I have been dropping back to back tunes with some big collaborations with some top Ghanaian stars.

“I have been on a couple of tours in Europe, which has been one of the major successes of my career because I get connected to the people outside who love my music,’’ he said.

Eddie Khae is currently promoting his new single titled Waow, which features award-winning Ghanaian hip hop recording act, Joey B.