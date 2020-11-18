Amamere Dance Ensemble To Embark On Educational Tour

Members of the Amamere group in a pose

The leader and founder of the Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble, Badu Evans, yesterday announced plans of embarking on an educational campaign tour to educate Ghanaians on the country’s culture.

The objective of the educational tour, which will kick off in March 2021, is to develop the talents in the youth and also create employment opportunities for them.

The tour will take the group to some selected educational institutions in all regional capitals in the country.

As part of the tour, the group will organise training programmes on Ghanaian culture, music and dance for students in both second cycle and tertiary institutions in the country.

Participants will be introduced to various topics in African traditional and popular culture, philosophy, and visual and performing arts to enhance their understanding of indigenous and contemporary African artistic expressions.

According to the leader of the group, participants will also be taught how to play some of the traditional musical instruments used in cultural music and dance.

The group will also stage live cultural musical performances and drama during the training programme to encourage the youth to develop interest in traditional music and dance.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, Badu Evans revealed that the group had already trained over hundred young men and women who are currently at the forefront of traditional music and dance in Ghana.

He mentioned that the group is currently negotiating with its sponsors home and abroad to invest in some of the traditional music and dance groups in the country to create more jobs for the youth.

Amamere group, since it was formed some years back, has participated in so many international festivals in Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Denmark, Turkey, Japan and United States of America among others.

Made up of over 30 talented and seasoned performers, the group has over the past years been creating waves with magnificent and powerful performances.

It has delighted enthusiastic crowds in several cities and towns throughout the country with performances from their large repertoire of traditional and choreography dance pieces.

By George Clifford Owusu