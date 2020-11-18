Cape Coast Gears Up… For MS Talent Hunt

Some players awaiting their turn in a justifier

A total of 52 juvenile and budding footballers have so far registered for the big MS Soccer International Talent Hunt in Cape Coast.

Registration ends tomorrow and registered players are expected to report this Friday at 2:00pm prompt.

Each player will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival and results are expected same day.

Players who test negative will be re-registered and conveyed to the SRC hostel of the Cape Coast University to commence camping on November 20.

The Nduom Stadium at Elmina will host the trials and organized matches under the supervision of MS Soccer coaches.

MS Soccer Group has promised that the trials will provide participants with a genuine platform to show their skills and football mettle in anticipation of potential trial opportunities in Europe.

The talent hunt is in partnership with the education and recreation outfit, Books & Boots Foundation.