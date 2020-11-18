Ministry Chief Director Dies

Frank Quist

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Frank Quist, has passed on to eternity.

Reports suggest that Quist passed away on Monday after battling illness.

Indications were that he was pronounced dead at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission for a couple of days.

The deceased family and the Sports Ministry are yet to release official report of his death.

The late sports director recently received items for fumigation of all Ghana Premier League centres from Tebel Ghana limited, a Ghanaian company which specializes in disinfection and fumigation.