All Set For Yakubu Moro’s Funeral

Alhaji Yakubu Moro

All is set for the final funeral rites of Alhaji Yakubu Moro, founder of the Division One side, Berekum Arsenals.

According to the family and management of the club, the funeral ceremony would take place this Saturday at Madrasati MA School Park, Berekum, Seikwa road.

The deceased was instrumental in top flight football promotion and development in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

Nicknamed Chairman, he left behind a wife, Yasmine Yakubu Moro, seven children and six grandchildren.

He passed on at Ridge Hospital few weeks ago after he fell ill. He was 60.