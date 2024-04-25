Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo Endorse HoodTalk Festival

President Akufo-Addo in a pose with Olorogun Oskar Ibru (left) and Kofi Amoakohene, organisers of the event

President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have endorsed the HoodTalk Music Festival being organized by DreamChild Foundation to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics, according to the organisers.

HoodTalk Music Festival also aims to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child, as well as help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

The organisers revealed that HoodTalk Music Festival is a national event which has received endorsement from the Office of the President, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO.

During a visit to President Akufo-Addo, the organisers briefed him about the event and officially announced the collaboration between DreamChild Foundation and Asantehene Silver Jubilee Planning Committee to present HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, Kings Concert in Kumasi tonight at the Jubilee Park, Kumasi.

The artistes billed for the event are expected to treat music lovers in Kumasi to some great performances.

The Kumasi edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival will also allow music fans to meet and interact with the artistes billed to rock the event.

The festival is being organised by the foundation in partnership with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub.

By George Clifford Owusu