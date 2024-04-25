Bhojpuri Association Holds Ramnavami Celebrations In Accra

RAM Temple Memento being Presented by BAG President to Indian High Commissioner

The Bhojpuri Association of Ghana has hosted the Ramanavami festival at the Tema Monastery Hindu Temple on April 20, 2024 in a jubilant celebration of cultural diversity and spiritual harmony.

With more than 700 attendees, the event unfolded as a kaleidoscope of traditions, weaving together the vibrant tapestry of Indian and Ghanaian cultures.

Mesmerizing Performances by Artists

The distinguished presence of the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Manish Gupta Jee along with his wife Neemisha Gupta Jee, lent an air of reverence and prestige to the proceedings, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The festivities commenced at 5:30pm with a grand procession, the Shobha Yatra, where members of both the Indian and Ghanaian communities paraded joyously, adorned in resplendent attire, and bearing symbols of their rich heritage.

Executives of Bhojpuri Association of Ghana

Throughout the evening, the audience was treated to a myriad of cultural performances, meticulously organized by the Indian community of Accra and Tema, as well as various local dance groups.

From graceful classical dances to energetic rhythmic displays, each performance served as a testament to the beauty of cultural expression and mutual appreciation.

A highlight of the evening was the enchanting enactment of the Ramayana, presented in a theatrical play form. The timeless tale of Lord Rama’s courage and virtue unfolded before the spellbound audience, resonating deeply with all present and eliciting heartfelt applause.

Ghanian Performers adding Flavor to the Show

Mr. Awdhesh Pandey, President of the Bhojpuri Association, delivered impassioned speeches highlighting the importance of unity and solidarity among communities.

They emphasized the festival’s role in fostering understanding and a sense of belonging among all who call Ghana home.

In his address, Mr. Manish Gupta Jee commended the Bhojpuri Association for their tireless efforts in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening Indo-Ghanaian ties.

Lord Rama & Goddess Sita returning from Exile

He emphasized the transformative power of cultural festivals like Ramanavami in bridging divides and fostering mutual respect and understanding.

The festivities continued late into the night, with attendees revelling in the spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange until 10:30pm, marking the culmination of an unforgettable celebration.

As the echoes of laughter and music faded into the night, the Ramanavami festival organized by the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana stood as a shining testament to the beauty of diversity and the unifying power of shared cultural heritage.