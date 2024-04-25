New MD, Deputy Appointed For VALCO

In a latest development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put forth the nomination of Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu and Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, former Western North Regional Minister and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema West Assembly, respectively for the positions of Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director at the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).

The effective date of their appointment is April 15, 2024.

The appointments, as outlined in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President, are in compliance with the provisions stipulated in the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), and in accordance with the Constitution of the Company.

This move signifies a strategic decision in leadership placement at VALCO, a pivotal entity within the industrial landscape of Ghana.

Mr. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu and Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, with their experience and leadership acumen demonstrated during their tenure as Member of Parliament, Minister and MCEs of Tema West Assembly, are poised to bring valuable insight and expertise to the management roles at VALCO.

Ms. Adukwei Addo was reassigned from the aforementioned Assembly to the aluminum company.

Gyedu was born on November 29, 1969. He hails from the town of Sefwi Anhiawuso in the western north region of Ghana.

He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Leister in the UK, and earned his CA in Ghana and his BA in Economics at University of Ghana, Legon.

He was the lawmaker Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai constituency of the Western North Region and a former Deputy Minister of Health.

Their appointments underscore a forward-looking approach to tapping into capable and seasoned professionals to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency within the company.

As the nation anticipates the contributions and impact that Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu and Anna Adukwei Addo will make in their elevated roles at VALCO, this announcement heralds a new chapter in the leadership landscape of the prestigious aluminum company.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to strategic leadership placements and the alignment of skilled professionals to key positions for optimal performance and sustainable growth.

