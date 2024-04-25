NDC Panics Over Bawumia’s Visit To Pope Francis

The Members of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC are not happy with the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia working visit to the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State, to meet Pope Francis.

They have adopted a political caricature strategy to take away the shine off the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who left Ghana for Rome by posting pictures of their Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama when he was then the President and met with Pope Francis when they saw the photos Dr Bawumia in a pose with The Papal.

Dr Bawumia’s working visit to Rome and The Vatican was aimed at strengthening the enduring relations between Ghana, Italy, and the Vatican State.

In a statement issued by Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice President, he said Dr Bawumia was to hold bilateral talks with high-ranking officials, including a meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the Vice President, Dr Bawumia after meeting with Pope Francis in Rome in a post on his Facebook page said “This landmark meeting allowed me to discuss many national and global issues with Pope Francis and to strengthen Ghana’s longstanding relationship with the Vatican State and the Pope”.

He explained that “I also had a meeting with the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, HE Paul Richard Gallagher and Ghana’s pride, Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, who was kind to show me around the Vatican. Pope Francis prayed for Ghana and her leaders”.

Immediately the Vice President shared photos of him and Pope Francis, the opposition NDC also took over Facebook to share the old pictures of former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama during his encounter with Pope Francis when he was then the President of Ghana.

Aside from that, the NDC members started to launch attacks on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and ridiculed him as they shared photos of John Mahama on Facebook with numerous captions to tease Dr Bawumia.

Interestingly, the NDC who were supposed to project their 72-year-old Running Mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who was been outdoored at UPSA on social media, rather turned their guns on Dr Bawumia to ridicule him.

In a political motive, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr. Omane Boamah also took the Vice President on his Facebook page and launched attacks on his personality.

Dr Omane Boamah wrote on his wall that” At this rate, the incompetent Economist (The Liar!) will need to spend the rest of his campaign period abroad to seek international acceptance”

“But, he will remain light years behind HE John Dramani Mahama. Vote John Dramani Mahama for well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative” he added.

However, the members of the New Patriotic Party, also in a defensive manner took on the members of the opposition party blasting them as well on Facebook.

-BY Daniel Bampoe