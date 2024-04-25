Queen Asabia, Kenteman Thrill Fans @ Zen Garden

Queen Asabia and Kenteman

Singer and saxophonist Queen Asabia and her bassist brother Kenteman, continue to showcase the authentic and distinctive sound of highlife.

Their performance on April 20, 2024 at the well-known Zen Garden at Labone in Accra was another crowd-pleaser.

Dressed in their trade mark colourful Kenteout fit, the audience which comprised both the young and oldas well as international guests and local fans were treated to a relaxing evening of traditional Highlife.

The pair performed a mixed bag of their music with high energy dance rhythms as well as relaxing and emotional love songs.

The crowd had the opportunity to taste a blend of the old and the new as the Zen Garden band rose to the occasion and delivered the amazing sounds of Highlife that make it so captivating and entertaining.

After therecent amazing performance at the +233 Jazz Bar &Grill at North Ridge in Accra for a special fundraiser, Queen Asabia and Kenteman have become an active part of the entertainment scene once again. All indications are that they are getting ready for the highly-anticipated anniversary tours to celebrate their 50 years in the music andentertainment industry.

It is the pageantry in their fashion and how comfortable they feel on stage interacting with audiencesthat set them apart from other performers. Not only do they entertain with amazing sound and style, they share the meaning of the songs they sing as well as the messages behind their fashion.

It is this special spirit that has carried them through so many years and sees them still performing with passion. They are preparing to also make their rounds throughout West Africa before taking once again to the international stage.

One thing is certain and that is they still have the gift that set them apart and gave rise to their long-standing entertainment career. What many will soon find out is that the new songs they will be releasing shortly are as powerful and dynamic as their well-known hit, ‘Womaya’.

It has become apparent to their following that the dynamic duo of Highlife and Kente fashion are back on the block.

The Zen Garden was at capacity and the long-time fans of the Queen of Highlife and Kenteman are now following them on social media to know where they would perform next.

BY George Clifford Owusu