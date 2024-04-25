Herman Suede Drops ‘How Dare You’

Herman Suede

Herman Suede kicks off his 2024 release run with a gripping tale of love and tension. Following up from his EP release ‘A Wonderful Time’ in November 2023 focusing mainly on songs that kindle feelings of enjoyment, joy, and fun, the young artiste is back to talking about romance.

Throughout Herman’s catalogue, he has always been vocal about the ways in which attraction and love is able to leave him disoriented, act out-of-character, and even leave him over-committed to another individual.

‘How Dare You’ is a unique release from Herman as it reframes love into a kind of pain and discomfort, in which he questions his love interest’s audacity for having so much control over him with her beauty.

He describes the feeling of losing himself, drifting away from other things which should take priority in his life, because he is so enamored with her.

Produced by G.V Made It, an 18-year-old Ghanaian producer,‘How Dare You’ is an Afrobeat song with soothing guitar riffs and licks scattered throughout.

The drum patterns and instruments are reminiscent of cultural dance folktunes, and all these factors come together to create a feeling of new-age highlife seen through the eyes of a Gen-Z artiste.

The beat complements the song by giving it a jovial bounce to accentuate the joy that love brings, while Herman’s lyrics provide the tension and overwhelming nature of love that occurs internally with lovers. Herman also includes a popular Ga chant in the chorus of the song from his experience over the years of the annual Ga Homowo Festival and the Twins Festival which precedes it. The Twins Festival was particularly significant to the creation of the song, most evident throughout the music video depicting various traditions from the ceremony.

‘How Dare You,’ released on April 24, is the first of a series of releases from the artiste, so fans can expect this year to be an exciting journey with Herman Suede.

To stay tuned to all that Herman Suede has in store, you can follow him on his social media pages: Instagram: hermansuede1, Twitter: hermansuede and YouTube: Herman Suede.