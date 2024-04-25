‘Partey Is A Big Player For Us’

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has yet again praised midfielder Thomas Partey for his heroics in the Chelsea rout on Tuesday night at the Emirates.

Partey played a pivotal role in the Gunner’s emphatic win.

It was his first Premier League start since making his injury comeback, producing a Man of the Match performance as Arsenal run riot over the London rivals.

The win takes Arsenal four points clear of title-chasers Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Arteta said after the game, “I don’t know, but then we would have won every game because look at the run we are in, the amount of points we have already and we have missed Thomas, that’s true, since August and he’s a big player for us.”

Arteta added, “But as well that has given the chance to all the players, to Declan to play as a six, to rediscover Declan as an eight, playing Kai as a nine, the contribution of Jorgi, he has been absolutely phenomenal as well.

“And the team has resources, and it has to find different ways of winning and acting and interchanging the qualities. I’m really happy.”

The Black Stars deputy captain is expected to feature in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum