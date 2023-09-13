NPP Tightens Regulations For Nov 4 Presidential Election

Strphen Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced strict regulations for the upcoming Presidential Primary, scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

The ruling party is determined to ensure adherence to these regulations and prevent any breaches.

Reverend Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, addressed the press on Wednesday, September 13, after a meeting with the four aspirants and their representatives.

During the press conference, Professor Oquaye stated that various issues and requests made by the aspirants had been resolved. One of the important agreements reached was the elimination of “camping,” which had previously been a practice in the primary elections.

This means that voters will be able to freely come and cast their votes without any influence or coercion from party officials.

The Electoral Commission officials were present during the meeting to ensure clear communication and coordination.

Furthermore, proxy matters will be resolved one month before the exercise, and any violations of the rules may result in imprisonment.

Professor Oquaye emphasized that the party is tightening and streamlining the rules to ensure the victory of the NPP as a whole, rather than any particular individual.

The goal is to unite behind the chosen candidate and secure a win in the upcoming presidential race.

Four aspirants have accepted the challenge to contest the primary. They are, in order on the ballot: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Kwadaso; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong.

With these strict regulations and a unified approach, the NPP aims to successfully elect its presidential candidate on November 4 and pave the way for victory in the upcoming general election.

By Vincent Kubi