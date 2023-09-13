IGP Leaked Tape: Committee Adjourns Hearing To October 2 …Receives Full Tape

The parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape purporting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office has adjourned sitting to October 2, 2023.

The chairman of the seven-member ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, stated that the witnesses will be asked to tender evidence for a cross-examination exercise when the in camera hearing resumes.

During the sitting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the committee heard from Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu, who submitted the extended version of the leaked tape.

The committee also heard from the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, who submitted his statement concerning the subject matter.

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare could not attend the sitting as he had a national assignment.

The committee is tasked with submitting its findings in the first week of parliament’s resumption but would request an extension if necessary.

The public is encouraged to submit any evidence that might be beneficial to the case at hand.

By Vincent Kubi