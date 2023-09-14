Reggie Zippy Finds Love Again After Divorce

Reggie Zippy and his new love

UK-based musician, Reggie Zippy, has introduced a new chapter in his life less than a month after the announcement of his divorce from wife, Edith Ward.

The couple, who had been married for 15 years, decided to part ways in August 2023, citing various reasons for their separation.

Reggie Zippy expressed his side of the story, claiming that he felt unappreciated and unfairly labeled as an irresponsible father, among other issues. Meanwhile, Edith Ward asserted that the divorce was prompted by infidelity, deceit, alcohol-related problems, and financial abuse, among other grievances. She alleged that Reggie had been involved in an extramarital affair with another woman.

In a surprising turn of events, Reggie Zippy is now proudly showcasing his new romantic relationship.

He recently shared two affectionate pictures of himself and his new girlfriend, publicly displaying their affection for one another.

Describing his newfound love, Reggie referred to his partner as the “right woman” who understands his worth and reciprocates his affection. In a heartfelt message, he shared on social media, Reggie Zippy stated, “Time waits for no single and ambitious good man, with sweet love and happiness to share with the right woman who knows his worth and vice versa. #LoveGoesWhereLoveIs #wemove #MyGirl #DanceForMe #LivingLifeOnMyOwnTerms #RespectYourMan #loveyourwoman.”

By Francis Addo