VRA To Spill Akosombo, Kpong Dams Over High Volume

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued an alert, stating that it may commence a controlled spilling of the Akosombo Dam and Kpong Dam soon.

This comes as a result of the reservoir levels showing that they may not be able to contain the consistent rise of inflow pattern.

Residents along the Volta River and downstream are being alerted to take the necessary precautionary measures before time.

The VRA has also stated that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to ensure prompt response to any emergency.

The VRA has also notified its key stakeholders of its debt in line with its Emergency Preparedness Plan and Standard Operating Procedures.

The public is advised to adhere to safety measures and remain alert as the VRA continues to provide updates on the situation.

By Vincent Kubi