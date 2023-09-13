NPP Primary: Ken Agyapong Grabs No. 1 Again, Bawumia No. 2

Kennedy Agyapong

In a surprising turn of events, Ken Agyapong has secured the coveted top spot, Number 1 position on the ballot for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearer elections.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) has managed to retain his top position, which he held in the previous super delegates election.

The balloting took place at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, September 13.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged as a frontrunner in the first round of polls on August 26, secured the Number 2 position on the ballot. Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto claimed the Number 3 position, while Number 4 went to former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

However, the primary will only see four contenders following the withdrawal of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen. The primary is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4.

The vetting process, which was initially scheduled for August 30, had to be postponed due to concerns raised by some of the aspirants after the Super Delegates’ Conference.

Kyerematen, in particular, expressed concerns about the intimidation of his supporters by both other supporters and prominent members of the NPP.

“The pronouncements made by some leading members of our party both before and after the elections also lend weight to my observations,” Kyerematen stated in his official announcement.

Moreover, Kyerematen highlighted the unprecedented level of intimidation faced by a significant number of delegates at various voting centers across the sixteen regions, calling it a first in the history of the NPP.

As the NPP prepares for its flagbearer elections, political analysts are closely monitoring the campaigns and strategies of the remaining candidates. The outcome of these elections will have significant implications for the party’s future and its prospects in the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi