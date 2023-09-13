Samini Embraces Foreign Music In Ghana

Samini

Renowned dancehall musician Samini has voiced his support for the presence of foreign songs in the country, asserting that it should not be viewed as a threat but rather as a motivation for local musicians to excel.

In an interview on Adom TV’s “Showtym with Andy Dosty,” Samini emphasized that the influx of foreign music into Ghana should serve as a catalyst for Ghanaian musicians to work harder and break through international boundaries.

He underlined the importance of viewing this situation as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

“If I am in my territory and I hear a song from another person; I know they are putting in the work here. So we have to look at how we can also penetrate the industry,” Samini articulated, emphasizing the need for local artists to harness their talents and creativity to make their mark on the global music stage.

In recent times, Nigerian music has enjoyed widespread popularity on Ghanaian airwaves, and the Amapiano genre from South Africa has also made significant inroads, providing local artists with healthy competition. While some Ghanaian musicians have expressed concerns about the influence of foreign music and called for more equitable airplay, Samini’s perspective stands out as a more positive and constructive approach.

Samini’s viewpoint suggests that rather than resisting foreign musical influences, Ghanaian artists should strive to embrace these influences, adapt, and innovate, ultimately contributing to a richer and more diverse music landscape.

His stance aligns with the idea that diversity and open-mindedness can lead to greater creativity and growth within the music industry, both at home and on the global stage.

Samini’s perspective serves as a reminder that music knows no borders, and the Ghanaian music scene has the potential to thrive amidst the presence of foreign music, drawing inspiration and energy from this global exchange of musical ideas. As Ghanaian musicians continue to navigate this evolving landscape, Samini’s words encourage them to channel their passion and talent into creating music that resonates not only with local audiences but also with music enthusiasts worldwide.