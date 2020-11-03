NPP Will Not Be Complacent – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye

National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, has said the party is focused and would eschew complacency to ensure that they are retained on December 7.

He said they have been campaigning as if they are in opposition and no amount of propaganda from their opponents, the NDC, will distract them to ensure President Akufo-Addo is retained.

Nana B gave the assurance at the ‘Big Walk’ in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region attended by thousands of constituents in the Bantama Constituency.

Key personalities in the NPP government and the party leadership walked with the parliamentary candidate of Bantama Constituency Francis Asenso-Boakye.

“I must say Bantama came to a stand-still with the euphoria, enthusiasm and love for the party demonstrated on the principal streets of Bantama. I applaud the great organisational prowess of Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and the constituency leadership as well as the entire team,” Nana B said.

According to Nana B, they have instituted ‘Boots on Grounds’ in all regions, which he said is a well thought through campaign strategy coordinated by the National Youth Wing to get the public to appreciate the good works of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP and to solicit their support for a second term.

Nana B said the government had kept faith with the youth of Ghana by successfully implementing over 150 transformational and life-changing youth-related policies in less than four years.

He said under the NDC, especially the Mahama-led administration, there was no future for the youth, but the current Akufo-Addo administration came to reverse the trend and had given hope to the youth through many laudable policies.

He mentioned the introduction of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, which has increased enrolment of students; One District One Factory; NABCO, which has offered job opportunities for the youth; financial support for 1,000 athletes, recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff, among others, as some of the interventions being made to give the youth hope. He said NDC never thought of such programmes and was only interested in looting funds meant for youth development.

Besides, he said the recruitment of nurses, recruitment of security personnel, job creation in cocoa, 83,000 youth employed in youth in afforestation, funding for young entrepreneurs under NEIP, Planting for Food and Jobs and the restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances were some of the interventions of the NPP.

“The youth of Ghana is grateful to President Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership and come December 7, 2020, we will vote massively to give the NPP and President Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for us,” Nana B indicated.

