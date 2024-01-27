NPPVotes: Delegates Choose Parliamentary Representatives

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries kicked off this morning across the country in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

As of midday, delegates and aspirants in almost all the constituencies have cast their votes with a few delays being recorded in some polling stations.

Last year, the NPP held its primaries for the selection of their parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies.

About 33 sitting MPs who are going unopposed have been acclaimed in their various constituencies.

Some MPs also declared their intentions not to seek re-elections, citing different reasons.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MPs who are also seeking re-elections have expressed optimism of winning the primaries to propel them to the 2024 general elections.

The party’s general secretary, Justin Koduah Frempong addressing journalists ahead of the elections warned that violation of rules by party faithful, machomen [well-built], and delegates will not be countenanced.

The NPP also warned its aspirants to desist from camping delegates before the election day.