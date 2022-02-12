NYA Boss Tours Operational Centers

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide has led a delegation to inspect the progress of work at the ongoing construction of the Youth Resource Center in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

Works have so far progressed steadily, as the Contractor, Awacon Construction Limited has assured the team that work would be completed on schedule.

The CEO later called on Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appau Gyasi where they discussed issues on an agro-processing initiative.

Youth Parliament Forum

In another engagement, that’s the Eastern Regional Youth Parliament Forum, which was launched on Friday, Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong on his part charged young people to take advantage of the many government interventions in the area of Agriculture under the planting for food and jobs initiative especially, to make them self reliant to be Job creators rather than job seekers.

The Regional Minister noted that there are a total of 67,140 meter capacity of greenhouse production products in the Agric sector located in Akomadan, Bawjease, and Dawenhya with 537 youth trained by this year.

According to him, a total of 190 who are on a training program which is a bilateral arrangement between the government of Ghana and The State of Israel have benefited from the program.

He explained that “the Youth – Greenhouse Enterprise Program (YuGEP) was rolled out to provide technical and financial assistance to hundred of tertiary graduate entrepreneurs to own their greenhouses and also each benefitting under the project”.

The Regional Minister hinted that under the Ghana care Obaatanpa program, which is for youth in innovative – Agriculture support targeting people between the ages of 18 to 44 years to be trained and supported with an amount ranging from GHC10,000 onwards.

However, the CEO for the NYA, Pius said “the youth in Ghana constitute the majority of the population so there is an urgent need to create a platform such as the youth parliament in all the regions to help the youth participate in decision making for the country which he said shouldn’t be the work of only a few parliamentarians in Ghana’s parliament”.

The CEO stated that government can only meet the demands and the grievances of the youth when they are allowed to dialogue and channel their problems to leaders through recognized platforms saying this has necessitated the NYA to offer such a platform to the Youth.

The National Youth Parliament concept in Ghana is to provide a single formalized youth structure at the district, regional and national levels for the youth to air their frustrations, deliberate on matters of importance to youth development, and hold duty bearers accountable.

– BY Daniel Bampoe