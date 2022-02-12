Actress Gloria Sarfo Mourns Late Mother

Popular actress Gloria Sarfo is grieving following the unfortunate passing of her lovely mother.

The Efiewura actress has confirmed the sad incident in an Instagram post on Friday evening, while she questioned her followers if this was how it feels when one loses a mom.

“Is this how losing a mother feels like?” she wrote.

She added that she prayed and begged God to save Mum but it was to no avail.

“Eiiiiiiiiii AWURADE NYAME (crying emoji) GOD I PRAYED!!! I BEGGED YOU TO SAVE MY MOTHER!!! I PRAYED I PRAYED I PRAYED!!!! WHY,” she lamented.

“Resting in the “cold room” I guess. She’ll be whole again after this long dream, yes I believe. Please tap me on the shoulder am still dreaming…please,” she wrote in another post with a lot of crying emojis.

A number of her friends have since sent their condolences to her and the family.

Gloria is one of Ghana’s longest-serving acting figures who have managed to maintain their relevance in the showbiz industry to date.

Unfortunately, she is having to mourn her mother now.

By Francis Addo