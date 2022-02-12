Northern Regional Minister Presents Vehicles To Schools

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu has presented six pick-up vehicles and a bus to six schools in the Northern region.

The presentation forms part of the government’s commitment to enhance education across the country.

The beneficiary school are Tamale SHS, Ghana SHS, Gushegu SHS, Tatale SHS, Kalsuyili SHS, and Zabzugu SHS.

Mr. Shaibu urged the beneficiary schools to ensure that they use the vehicles for the purpose for which it has been presented and encouraged them to maintain the vehicles regularly.

He, however, assured schools that have not yet received their vehicles that theirs will come soon.

The Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service(GES), Dr. Peter Attafuah, who received the vehicles on behalf of the schools thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting the schools with the vehicles.

He assured that the vehicles will receive the needed maintenance to ensure that they last longer.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale