Vice President Bawumia Not Involved In Buipe Accident

The Special Aide to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako has deflated claims that the Second Gentleman of the land, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was involved in an accident.

Dr. Boako disclosed without hesitation that, the Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s convoy has not been involved in any accident.

He explained that a vehicle in the advance team of security personnel that usually go ahead of the Vice President unfortunately got involved in an accident on their way to Tamale some three days ago.

“Vice President Bawumia is currently leading a government delegation to mourn with the family and friends of the late Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, former MP for Navrongo Central and Minister for Aviation”, Dr. Gideon Boako revealed in the statement sighted by the media today, Saturday, February 12, 2022.

A security personnel attached to the Vice President’s office lost his life when an advance team of the convoy of Dr. Bawumia on Friday night crashed at Kablipe, a village after Buipe.

The incident occurred when the team was on its way to Tamale where the vehicle in which the military officers were travelling veered off the main road that links Buipe to Tamale and ran into some wood lots.

Driver, who has been identified as Sergeant Zorwunu, died on the spot whiles other officers on-board – Major Hansen Adu Kofi and Captain Badawe Sabastian – sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for medical attention.

By Vincent Kubi