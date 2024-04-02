Nyantakyi Set To Contest Ejisu Seat

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is set to contest the Ejisu Constituency parliamentary seat, in the Ashanti Region, this writer can confirm.

The seat has become vacant following the death of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed on few weeks ago.

The former GFA and FIFA executive, who hails from Ejisu, is eying the position as replacement for the late minister.

A by-election is expected to be held after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decides on the candidate for the Ejisu Constituency.

Probable candidates to contest against Nyantakyi are yet to be announced, but the former football administrator appear pre-elections favourite, with followers of the party showing support for his candidature.

The former football administrator and lawyer has always shown interest in politics and will begin his journey by taking a shot at the Ejisu seat.

Should he emerge winner for the Ejisu seat, he is expected to lead the constituency for the general election in December.

Nyantakyi, under whose watch Ghana participated in its first World Cup in 2006, and subsequent editions in 2010 and 2014, was president of the Ghana Football Association from 2005 to 2018.

His administration is also credited for winning the 2009 U-20 World Cup in Egypt, becoming the first African country to record that feat.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum