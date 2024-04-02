No Sanction Given For Procurement Of iPad Keyboards For Board of Directors – COCOBOD Clarifies

Joseph Boahene Aidoo – COCBOD CEO

In a public statement released by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), the management clarified that they have not approved the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors, despite a circulated memo suggesting otherwise. COCOBOD also emphasized that no procurement transactions have taken place.

The management of COCOBOD faced criticism after a memo from the Board’s Information Systems Department proposing the purchase of iPad keyboards for the agency’s Board of Directors came to light.

The memo claimed that the procurement would be in line with the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App, which aims to reduce the use of paper and stationery during board meetings while enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.

However, COCOBOD’s statement made it clear that the management did not sanction procuring the iPad keyboards and therefore no transactions have occurred.

The public statement further highlights that the request was made solely based on the Board’s adoption of the app and the desire to make board meetings more efficient and eco-friendly.

The Ghana Cocoa Board urges the public to be aware of this clarification and emphasizes that the management has not authorized the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors.

Date: 1st April 2024

CLARIFICATION REGARDING PROCUREMENT OF IPAD KEYBOARDS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has taken notice of the widely circulated memo originating from the Information Systems Department of the Board. The said memo is a proposal requesting management to approve the procurement of iPad keyboards for members of the Board of Directors.

The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationary during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.

We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place.

By Vincent Kubi