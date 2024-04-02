Agric Is The Future – Minister Woos Investors

Yaw Frimpong (R), Appiah Nyarko (2nd R) in a group photograph with dignitaries

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has appealed to investors and the youth to venture into farming as it has huge business potential.

Speaking at the official launch of the Agrigate Farm Online platform, Mr. Frimpong decried the low level of interest of the youth in farming ignoring the considerable amount of investment made by the government in implementing lucrative policies as baits to attract them into the sector.

Mr. Frimpong further indicated that following the successful implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs phase one, some key challenges identified led to the implementation of phase two of the project.

“So long as you have access to land registered in particular districts everything that you require to become a farmer will be supplied to you” he added.

Mr. Frimpong commended the pioneers of the Agrigate website, a software platform that provides farmers with more relevant farm-related information saying this website has the potential for a government digitalization drive which can also combine unemployment with free training tutorials.

He pledged governmental support for Agrigate Farm emphasizing its significance in nurturing a new generation of agriculturists.

The CEO of Agricgate farm, Felix Appiah Nyarko, articulated the platform’s mission to revolutionize agriculture in Ghana, particularly among the youth.

Mr. Nyarko stressed the importance of collaborative efforts from stakeholders within the agricultural ecosystem, envisioning agriculture as a beacon of hope for aspiring youth, dissuading them from seeking opportunities abroad.

He called upon corporate entities and individuals to support the organisation and advocate for the sustainability of the program to incentivize more youth to venture into agriculture.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke