Obour Loses NPP Election

Obour

Obour’s hope to represent the people of Asante Akyem South Constituency in Parliament was dashed after losing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary election on Saturday.

The immediate past President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), born Bice Osei Kufour, lost the election to the incumbent MP for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng.

The NPP’s parliamentary primaries which were held on June 10 came with some surprises.

The MP had 360 votes, followed by Obour with 296.

Other candidates, namely Edmund Oppong Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amoah had nine, 32 and eight votes respectively.

Earlier reports alleged that Obour was beaten after a recounting was done.

Stakeholders in the showbiz industry congratulated him for putting up a good fight.

In a speech, Obour promised to rally support behind the MP to win against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate in the area.

Recognised as one of Ghana’s celebrated music figures, Obour released his first album ‘Atentenben’ on Soul Record Label in 2002, followed by his second album ‘Dondo’, which featured songs like ‘Nana Obour’, ‘Mesoodae’ and ‘Palm Wine’.

He has won a number of awards in and outside the country, as well as performed on local and international platforms.

Obour made a duet album with A.B. Crentsil titled ‘The Best of the Lifes’. Obour’s 2004 album ‘Obour.com’ produced the hit single ‘Konkontiba’.

By Francis Addo