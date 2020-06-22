Duncan-Williams’ Son Apologises

Duncan Williams and son

Daniel Duncan-Williams, son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has apologised to his father for disgracing him on social media.

A few weeks ago, Daniel pulled a shocker after he shared naked and obscene videos of himself on social media.

The explicit videos, which also contained his sexual escapades with different women, were shared on his Twitter account under the name Dee Wills Live.

One of the videos showed him with two girls who were naked in a pool with him and having a sexual affair. He captioned it “Timeline asleep?”

He streamed live on Instagram sharing shocking information about himself and his family in the process.

Also in a series of tweets, he accused his father of “brainwashing him and his siblings to believe that their mother is a witch”, among other issues.

He was subsequently arrested by the American police from his hideout in the United States of America (USA).

His father, who is the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, immediately reacted and called for prayers for his son, revealing he is bipolar.

A statement signed by one Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, spokesperson for the Archbishop and his family, indicated that Daniel had been battling acute bipolar ailment for the past six years.

However not long after his arrest, Daniel, who is also a musician, returned to social media to ask for his father’s forgiveness.

His tweet on Thursday, June 18, 2020 described the Archbishop as a “best father.”

“Dear daddy @ArchbishopNick I would to humbly apologise for the false accusations… You are the best father anyone could ever wish for. Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations,” he tweeted.

By Francis Addo