Of Priorities, Trivialities

President John Mahama

The clergy in Ghana have been put on the spot and intensely so by their making.

The fire being stoked by both traditional and social media is unparalleled in recent history, with pastors in the grill.

Here is to plead on their behalf because we expect that in the next few days they would apologise for the hypocrisy they exhibited on the matter of LGBTQI+. Their silence would be short-lived unless they are what their critics describe them to be.

LGBTQI+ was a pawn which played a crucial role in the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign and the party’s triumph.

The yeoman’s contributions of some pastors have been especially recognised with tangible and intangible goodies, reciprocal gestures it is.

One of the pastors in what today stands as a reference point in the pressure piled upon then President Akufo-Addo, threatened to march to the Jubilee House should the LGBTQI+ bill remain unpassed.

A year and a few months have elapsed and the promise to promote a government-sponsored bill has not materialised.

This has been followed by a downgrade of what was a priority to a triviality.

This is what has incensed Ghanaians. At the time, the subject was the clarion call of pastors and party activists, the reaction of international partners was not considered. Today, it is. The President knows certain things which his compatriots are not privy to, and this could account for the downgrade.

Ghana has more pressing challenges of unemployment and others that such trivialities as LGBTQI+ should not be countenanced. Sure Mr. President.

Prior to the 2024 elections, LGBTQI+ was a matter of priority, the country did not have challenges of unemployment and others. Indeed, Ghana was a Utopia with zero unemployment at the time.

For those who are haranguing government over the subject, let them know that it is a triviality for which reason such campaigners should sheath their swords and let sleeping dogs lie.

The President has more pressing issues on his desk, and so the LGBTQI+ bill should be sent to the backburner for future consideration.

No wonder an International Conference on LGBTQI+ Activism and Political Movement (ICLAPM) was held in Accra at a time Christians were observing Easter.

That such a holy period in the Christian calendar would be so desecrated is worrying.

Perhaps Ghanaians who have put the pastors on the chopping board are in a hurry to read the reaction of the men of God. Let them tarry awhile because composing U-turn statements on subjects for which they campaigned day and night is a face-losing venture. Let us give them time to get composed and write coherently.

The LGBTQI+ is not leaving the public space anytime soon as Ghana gets set to host the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Anti-LGBTQ Conference on “Family, Sovereignty and Values” in Accra from May 27-30, 2026 — marking the first time the gathering will be held in West Africa.

In 2019, the US-based World Congress of Families held its African conference in Ghana. In the same year, there was coordinated backlash against Comprehensive Sexuality Education, which forced the government to withdraw its policy. The alliances formed thereof led to the drafting and introduction of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in 2021.

The recent two-day LGBTQI+ conference in Accra held bereft of rancor has won the hearts of gay activists and puts the nation’s capital on the world map of LGBTQI+.

Lifting the rainbow colours of gays is gaining momentum. Who knows a gay pride parade could be in the horizon?