Hajia Safia Donates Towards Northern Region NPP Office

Hajia Safia Mohammed addressing journalists after the donation

The Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, has made a significant donation towards the construction of the Northern Regional NPP party office.

The construction of the multipurpose party office intends to strengthen party structures and improve operations across the region.

The NPP Deputy National Women’s Organiser donated GH¢30,000, 300 bags of cement, 12 pieces of shovel, 12 head pans, 20 ablution cans, 20 cups, 2 bags of sugar, 4 cartoons of milk and 2 boxes of tea bags.

Although she has since moved to the Savannah Region, Hajia Safia said the Northern Region nurtured her political career and will always be home to her.

“I have done a lot to support the party when I was here and I will continue to help the party even now that I work at the national level. Women’s organisers and other party supporters can attest to the support I have given, and I can assure you I will do more,” she said.

She urged supporters in the region to remain united and work hard to ensure the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is elected president of Ghana come 2028.

“Let’s put our differences aside and work hard so that in 2028 we vote out the NDC and make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia president of Ghana,” she stressed.

The Northern Regional NPP 2nd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama, who received the donation on behalf of the regional chairman, said the donation was the largest of its kind since the project began and expressed the party’s gratitude to Hajia Safia Mohammed.

He added that the donation will support the party’s reorganisation efforts ahead of the 2028 general election to ensure the NDC is returned to opposition.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale