Ohemaa Woye Supa Hosts ‘The Return Of Lucas’

Ohemaa Woye Supa

Television presenter, Esther Asamoah, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Ohemaa Woye Supa, has been named host of Angel TV’s new telenovela series dubbed ‘The Return of Lucas’.

‘The Return of Lucas’ will be aired from Monday to Thursday on Angel TV at 7pm. It will be followed by chatroom discussions by Ohemaa Woye Supa, who also hosts Supa’s Kitchen on Angel FM.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Ohemaa Woye Supa said ‘The Return of Lucas’ is one of the exciting, educative and informative telenovelas that Angel TV has introduced to entertain its viewers.

She explained that apart from ‘The Return of Lucas’, the television channel will soon introduce more telenovela series to meet the demands of its viewers.

She noted that as part of the channel’s efforts to become the market leader, it seeks to provide meaningful and relevant programmes that will mirror the lifestyle of the average Ghanaian.

Explaining further, she said ‘The Return of Lucas’ is a Mexican telenovela series broadcast in Twi.

Ohemaa Woye Supa is credited with a number of awards which include Outstanding Young Female Television Personality of the Year 2021, Best Television Show Host of the Year, among others.

From the Entertainment Desk