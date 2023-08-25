Bisa Kdei Releases ‘Because Of Money’

Bisa K’dei

One of Ghana’s highlife artistes, Bisa K’dei, has finally released his much-awaited single titled “Because of Money”.

The song, which can be streamed on all digital music platforms, was produced by Master Maison.

The talented artiste is credited with a number of hit songs which include ‘Mansa’, ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Feelings’, ‘Sika’ featuring Gyakie, among others.

The song, which talks about life, challenges, and the hustle one must do to survive, is a classic masterpiece that would be an instant favourite.

Undoubtedly, when it comes to unique songwriting abilities, Bisa K’dei has never proved us wrong.

His pen game has been on point, especially when his message is life-related.

He has been making waves in the music industry with his captivating performances.

Bisa Kdei won Highlife Artiste of the Year award at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

As the first Ghanaian artiste and second African artiste to be verified on Facebook, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with a number of celebrated musicians in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

Some of the Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Kofi Nti, Samini, among others.