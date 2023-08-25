EOCO Partners Media

COP/Mrs Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

An aspect of the five-year strategic plan of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) -partnering the media – was played out last Wednesday when the Executive Director of the entity COP/Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and her lieutenants hosted the media at their office in Accra.

Being a maiden engagement with the media, the Executive Director left no journalist who obliged the invitation at the engagement in doubt about EOCO’s positive intentions.

The theme, “Partnering the Media to Stay Ahead of Economic & Organised Crime” summed up the objective of the soiree.

The officials tackling organised and sophisticated crime were all there to interact with the media, interaction which spawned a new bond between the anti-organised crime agency and the media.

Many, the Executive Director lamented, do not know what EOCO stands for let alone appreciate its role.

The engagement, she implied in her no holds barred remarks, was to stretch out a hand of partnership to the media so that the anti-organised crime office can deliver its mandate successfully and for the good of the country.

The Executive Director opened the doors of EOCO to the media to come for clarification about issues whenever these pop up, but added however that there are instances where details would have to be withheld so investigations are not stalled.

The difference between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and EOCO became clearer during an interaction with one of the deputies; while the former has a limited scope, the latter works on a broader spectrum spanning beyond the shores of the country, it came to light. No wonder a representative of the FBI was in attendance during the engagement.

While acknowledging the shared nature of fighting organised crime in the country, the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) President, Albert Dwumfour was elated about the new partnership between the two organisations.

He requested that EOCO considers assisting investigative journalists with the knowledge and tools to support them in their assignments.

The GJA was quick to add however that, regardless of the collaboration between the media and EOCO, criticisms would be made where these are necessary.

EOCO officials who took turns to address the media repeated the fact that their operations are in consonance with the rule of law.

Collaborations with foreign agencies performing similar roles is a nature of EOCO, a situation occasioned by the international nature of some organised crimes such as car thefts and their subsequent export to Ghana.

The law, one official explained, allows for suspected stolen cars from abroad to be kept in the agency’s custody for a period of twelve months as investigations continue. Such exhibits could however be released before the aforementioned period should convincing evidence be adduced to prove that the cars are not after all stolen.

By A.R. Gomda