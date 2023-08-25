We’re Not Miscreants – All Nigerian Community

Chief Bayo Albert Asaulu (M) with Executives of ANC

The All Nigerian Community in Ghana (ANC), has stated that not all miscreants who claim to be Nigerians are indeed nationals of that country.

According to the group, Ghanaians, especially law enforcement agencies, should exercise restraint when dealing with suspects who claim to be Nigerian nationals after fomenting trouble.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the acting president of the All Nigeria Community (ANC), Chief Bayo Albert Asaulu said though they were not in any way ready to exonerate all Nigerians as conforming to the laws of the country, it would however also be unfair for all Nigerian residents to be described as miscreants and labeled as criminals when investigations conducted by security agencies have often proved otherwise.

He said, “I want to call on the government of our host country to help us speak to the law enforcement agencies to tamper justice with mercy when dealing with Nigerian suspects. Our experience shows that all crimes committed are mostly attributed to Nigerians when that is not the case in some instances.”

“There are instances where people have committed certain offences and everyone says they were Nigerians, and yet they are not,” he added.

According to him, the executives will however continue to advise Nigerian residents in Ghana to be law abiding and desist from engaging in acts and businesses that go contrary to the rules governing their stay in the country.

Recalling a recent development, he said some Nigerians were found to have engaged in illicit trade by tricking some of their compatriots with foreign trips in Asia and Europe through so-called sponsors. The Executives, he said, rescued and repatriated many back home in Nigeria.

The Acting President also appealed to the government to review conditions related to travel, business and resident permits, which in his view could be reconsidered to strengthen the bi-lateral relationship that has existed for decades between the two countries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah