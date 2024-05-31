Okaikoi Speaks At Leadership Conference

Andrew Okaikoi

President of the Center for Disability, Entrepreneurship, and Public Policy (CDEPP), Andrew Okaikoi has highlighted some devastating impacts of Climate Change at the just-ended 2024 Asian Leadership Conference (ALC).

Speaking at the conference themed, “The Era of Hyper-Uncertainty: Innovative Leadership for the New Future,” Mr. Okaikoi who doubles as Founder of Gravitas World, focused on addressing the urgent environmental issues and exploring sustainable solutions for the future.

“It is important to note that unpredictable rainfall patterns, droughts, and floods affects the nation’s economy by lowering crop production and generating food insecurity,” he said.

Despite these challenges, he said the country has created a National Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan with the goals of strengthening early warning systems for extreme weather conditions, encouraging climate-smart agriculture, and improving water management.

“Ghana has introduced a tree-planting exercise where about a million trees are expected to be planted every year to boost the nation’s aforestation drive,” he said.

Mr. Okaikoi emphasised the need for a unified action saying, “Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response. By coming together at forums like the ALC, we can share knowledge, devise innovative solutions, and commit to actionable steps that will benefit not only Asia but the entire world.”

The 2024 ALC, held from May 22-23, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, brought together leaders, policymakers, and experts from across Asia and beyond.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke