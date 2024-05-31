Lilwin Postpones Movie Premiere

Lilwin

Actor Lilwin and his Wezzy Empire management have announced the postponement of the premiere of ‘A Country Called Ghana,’ which was initially scheduled to be screened in Sunyani on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The difficult decision comes in the wake of a tragic accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, otherwise called Emmanuel Richard Ampomah.

“Our Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin,’ was involved in a tragic accident last Saturday, resulting in the unfortunate death of young Nana Yaw,” the management stated.

“Out of respect for the memory of the child and to join the family in mourning their loss, we have decided to postpone the movie premiere,” it added in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The CEO and management have extended their sincere condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the boy’s father, Mr. Jacob Kofi Amponsah, who was also involved in the accident. “We deeply regret any distress caused by our previous communication and apologise for any perceived insensitivity,” they added.

Lilwin and Wezzy Empire’s artist manager, Ray Moni, are currently receiving treatment at the Accident Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. “Our thoughts are with them for a speedy recovery,” the management noted.

For fans who have already purchased tickets, Wezzy Empire assured that their tickets will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled premiere. “The Wezzy Empire team and the event planner will announce a new date in due course…We appreciate the love shown to our artist in these trying times and apologise for any inconvenience the changes may bring.

They also apologised for putting out an insensitive press statement earlier, saying, “We also understand that our previous communication may have been perceived as insensitive, and we apologise for any unintended distress caused.”

The child died on Saturday, May 25 after his dad’s car collided head-on with Lilwin’s Benz. Some eyewitness accounts alleged that Lilwin was speeding, a claim his management denied earlier.