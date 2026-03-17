‘One Battle After Another’ Dominates 2026 Oscars

Michael B Jordan displaying his first Oscar

The film, ‘One Battle After Another’ emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture and several other top honours during the ceremony held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film won six Oscars, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Casting, making it the most awarded movie of the night.

In the acting categories, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, while Jessie Buckley secured Best Actress for her role in Hamnet.

The Best Supporting Actor award went to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Weapons.

Other major winners included Sentimental Value, which won Best International Feature Film, and the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, which claimed Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, honoured films released in 2025 and featured fierce competition among major titles such as Sinners, Hamnet and Frankenstein.

Sinners, which led the nominations with 16 nods, went on to win four awards, including Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

The 98th Academy Awards once again showcased the year’s best achievements in global cinema, with filmmakers, actors and producers gathering in Hollywood for the industry’s most prestigious night.